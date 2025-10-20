 UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2025. Aspirants can obtain the answer key from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The deadline to file objections is October 25, 2025.

Note: The examination will be held on October 12, 2025. The Commission announced a total of 210 vacancies.

Read the official notice here

How to download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025?

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test

To issue the answer key, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the View Answer Key tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the PCS Prelims answer key link.

Step 4: Now, the UPPSC PCS prelims answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to obtain the answer key

Read Also
JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
article-image

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: Marking scheme

Paper I (General Studies) carries a total of 200 marks with 150 questions, where each correct answer awards +1.33 marks and each incorrect answer results in a −0.33 mark penalty. Marks obtained in this paper will be considered for ranking.

Paper II (CSAT) also carries 200 marks with 100 questions. Each correct response earns +2 marks, while each wrong answer incurs a −0.66 mark deduction. This paper is qualifying in nature, and candidates must secure at least 33% marks to pass.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Candidates must follow the prescribed format to submit objections regarding the UP PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025. The objection format for General Studies Paper I (Barcode: 2471441) and Paper II (CSAT) (Barcode: 4471529) should include the following details:

Serial Number (S. No.), Question Number and Full Question (as per booklet 2471441), UPPSC’s Official Answer (Option & Text), Candidate’s Proposed Answer (Option & Text), Supporting Evidence or Source, Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Name of the Examination, Name of the Paper, and Candidate’s Signature.

Candidates must ensure that objections are submitted in the exact format to be considered valid.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow; Check Process And Next Steps

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow; Check Process And Next Steps

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details...

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details...

Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds

Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds