UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2025. Aspirants can obtain the answer key from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The deadline to file objections is October 25, 2025.

Note: The examination will be held on October 12, 2025. The Commission announced a total of 210 vacancies.

Read the official notice here

How to download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025?

To issue the answer key, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the View Answer Key tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the PCS Prelims answer key link.

Step 4: Now, the UPPSC PCS prelims answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to obtain the answer key

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: Marking scheme

Paper I (General Studies) carries a total of 200 marks with 150 questions, where each correct answer awards +1.33 marks and each incorrect answer results in a −0.33 mark penalty. Marks obtained in this paper will be considered for ranking.

Paper II (CSAT) also carries 200 marks with 100 questions. Each correct response earns +2 marks, while each wrong answer incurs a −0.66 mark deduction. This paper is qualifying in nature, and candidates must secure at least 33% marks to pass.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Candidates must follow the prescribed format to submit objections regarding the UP PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025. The objection format for General Studies Paper I (Barcode: 2471441) and Paper II (CSAT) (Barcode: 4471529) should include the following details:

Serial Number (S. No.), Question Number and Full Question (as per booklet 2471441), UPPSC’s Official Answer (Option & Text), Candidate’s Proposed Answer (Option & Text), Supporting Evidence or Source, Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Name of the Examination, Name of the Paper, and Candidate’s Signature.

Candidates must ensure that objections are submitted in the exact format to be considered valid.