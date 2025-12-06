Rajasthan: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead With Slit Throat In Khairthal-Tijara District; Accused Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: A 20-year-old nursing student was found murdered with her throat slit in a rented room in Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident took place in a residential building in front of Mundawar police station on Friday afternoon, they said.

The accused, Upendra Kumar (21) from Haryana's Mahendergarh, was arrested while trying to flee the spot.

The father of the deceased alleged that his daughter was kidnapped, raped and then killed.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who blocked the main road for about 30 minutes before police dispersed them.

Police said the accused lived in the same rented premises.

Mundwar Station House Officer Ramniwas Meena said Upendra Kumar has been arrested based on complaint filed by the deceased woman's father.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully termed the murder proof that women remain highly unsafe in Rajasthan and accused the BJP government of turning a blind eye to such crimes.

"It is being proved that women are extremely unsafe in Rajasthan. A nursing student was abducted, raped and brutally murdered by slitting her throat in Mundawar. People are outraged but the BJP government has shut its eyes and ears to everything," he said.

