 Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases

Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases

Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the Assembly that 8 ragging complaints were filed in the past 16 months from two govt colleges - four each from BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar, and Govt Autonomous College, Rourkela. All cases were resolved or action taken. The state is collecting data from engineering & medical colleges & reiterating UGC-based anti-ragging measures.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases | IANS (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has received eight ragging complaints from two government-run colleges in the past 16 months, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question from Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam, Suraj said four complaints were received from BJB Autonomous Degree College in Bhubaneswar and another four from Government Autonomous College, Rourkela.

Read Also
US Senator Ruben Gallego Flags H-1B Abuse, Raises Questions About Indian Tech Talent
article-image

He said the complaints from BJB Autonomous College were "resolved amicably between both parties," while those from the Rourkela institution were settled after "appropriate action was taken against the accused students as per the decision of the anti-ragging cell." The minister said the anti-ragging cell is vigilant and taking swift action for redressal of such complaints.

Suraj further informed the House that the Higher Education Department is in the process of collecting information regarding ragging incidents reported from engineering and medical colleges across the state.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University
Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University
Isha Ambani, Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday & Others Shine At Star-Studded Christmas Gala At Mumbai's Swadesh
Isha Ambani, Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday & Others Shine At Star-Studded Christmas Gala At Mumbai's Swadesh
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns

To prevent ragging in educational institutions, the departments concerned have issued instructions from time to time to colleges and universities in line with UGC guidelines, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases

Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Opposes Religion-Based Seat...

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Opposes Religion-Based Seat...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Low-Interest Loans For Students Pursuing Foreign...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Low-Interest Loans For Students Pursuing Foreign...

US Education Department Workers Targeted In Layoffs Returning To Tackle Civil Rights Backlog

US Education Department Workers Targeted In Layoffs Returning To Tackle Civil Rights Backlog

US Senator Ruben Gallego Flags H-1B Abuse, Raises Questions About Indian Tech Talent

US Senator Ruben Gallego Flags H-1B Abuse, Raises Questions About Indian Tech Talent