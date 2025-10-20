 JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has opened the application correction window for UT Cadre positions in the Home Department. The recruitment intends to fill 61 vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2025 | jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the application correction window for UT Cadre positions in the Home Department. Aspirants can alter the permissible fields/particulars on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in until October 22, 2025. The recruitment intends to fill 61 vacancies.

"The "EDIT OPTION" for modifying the permitted fields/particulars, shall remain operational for five days w.e.f. 18.10.2025 (12:00 AM) to 22.10.2025 (11:59 PM). However, the particulars/fields w.r.t Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, Category, Items Applied, Phone number and Email ID shall remain Non-Editable," according to the notice.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: How to make changes to UT Cadre forms?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Login tab and enter the login details.

Step 3: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 4: Next, make the necessary changes and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions, and all questions will be set in English only. A negative marking system will be applied, with one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question deducted for every incorrect answer.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

1. For posts that include a two-stage examination, the application fee is ₹700. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories are required to pay a reduced fee of ₹600.

2. For posts with a single-stage examination, the application fee is ₹600, while applicants from the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories need to pay ₹500.

