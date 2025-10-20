JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

JKSSB Recruitment 2025 | jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the application correction window for UT Cadre positions in the Home Department. Aspirants can alter the permissible fields/particulars on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in until October 22, 2025. The recruitment intends to fill 61 vacancies.

"The "EDIT OPTION" for modifying the permitted fields/particulars, shall remain operational for five days w.e.f. 18.10.2025 (12:00 AM) to 22.10.2025 (11:59 PM). However, the particulars/fields w.r.t Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, Category, Items Applied, Phone number and Email ID shall remain Non-Editable," according to the notice.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: How to make changes to UT Cadre forms?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Login tab and enter the login details.

Step 3: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 4: Next, make the necessary changes and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions, and all questions will be set in English only. A negative marking system will be applied, with one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question deducted for every incorrect answer.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

1. For posts that include a two-stage examination, the application fee is ₹700. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories are required to pay a reduced fee of ₹600.

2. For posts with a single-stage examination, the application fee is ₹600, while applicants from the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories need to pay ₹500.