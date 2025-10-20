 New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNew Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police

New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police

Delhi Police booked six JNU students, including three union leaders, after a protest march to Vasant Kunj police station turned violent. Students demanded an FIR against ABVP members, alleging attacks on Left-leaning students. Police said six personnel were injured; 28 others were briefly detained. JNU Teachers’ Association condemned the action as disproportionate and politically motivated.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police | File Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police booked and bound down six students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including three office-bearers of the students' union, on Monday, a day after students' clash with the police.

A protest march to the Vasant Kunj (North) police station led to a confrontation between students and police, leaving several injured.

Those bound down are JNU (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manisha, general secretary Munteha Fatima, and students Manikant Patel, Briti Kar, and Saurya Majumdar.

Being "bound down" means they are legally required to appear before the investigating officer when summoned and must inform police if they intend to leave the city, a senior officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Bank Nifty Hits Record High On Strong Q2 Show By Private Lenders
Bank Nifty Hits Record High On Strong Q2 Show By Private Lenders
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Read Also
Hostile Turn For Graduates: UK To Cut Post-Study Work Stay For International Students To 18 Months...
article-image

Police said an FIR was registered against them at the Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station.

Twenty-eight other students were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and later released after medical examination.

According to police, six personnel were injured when students allegedly broke barricades and obstructed traffic on the Nelson Mandela Marg.

The protest march, organised by Left-affiliated groups including AISA and SFI, was held to demand an FIR against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members. The students accused the RSS-backed group of attacking Left-leaning students during a general body meeting on the campus recently.

Read Also
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details...
article-image
Read Also
Maharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates
article-image
Read Also
West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026
article-image

Student organisations alleged that police resorted to "brutal assault" to disperse them.

The JNU Teachers' Association condemned the police action, calling it "disproportionate and politically motivated." It also expressed concern over the detention of women students "after 7 pm" and urged the administration to protect the university's "tradition of democratic student politics." Police, however, denied the allegations, stating that their action was necessary to maintain order and prevent escalation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details

ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Exam Details, Selection Process And Instructions

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Exam Details, Selection Process And Instructions

Kerala Govt's Decision To Join PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Congress Allegations Of 'Secret Alliance'...

Kerala Govt's Decision To Join PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Congress Allegations Of 'Secret Alliance'...

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police

New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police