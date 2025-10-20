 West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed schools to ensure no controversial, politically sensitive, or off-syllabus questions appear in Class 10 exams 2026. Headmasters will be held accountable for any violations, and completed test papers must be submitted to the board between November 3 and 13.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2026 | Image: Canva

West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a strict order to maintain fairness and neutrality in the 2026 Class 10 exams. Schools have been directed not to make any sensitive, politically sensitive, or socially inappropriate questions a part of their question papers.

Emphasis on Syllabus Adherence and Objectivity

The board stressed that all questions asked in the examinations have to strictly follow the prescribed syllabus and be free from bias in language as well as context. This action is being taken to avoid controversies and ensure uniform academic standards throughout the state.

Accountability Lies With School Heads

FPJ Shorts
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series

To ensure responsibility, WBBSE made it clear that headmasters and headmistresses would be accountable if objectionable questions are found in the exams. Some school principals have already directed their teachers not to prepare questions outside the syllabus, as per the media reports.

Read Also
New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...
article-image

Independent Question Preparation

Each school's subject teachers must prepare questions independently. Sourcing questions from outside agencies or organisations has been banned by the board in order to maintain authenticity and fairness.

Completed examination papers have to be sent to the WBBSE office by email after taking the examinations. Officials made it clear that non-adherence to this instruction will lead to disciplinary action.

Submission Timeline

The board has fixed the date for submitting Class 10 test papers from November 3 to 13, 2025, and has given schools a distinct timeline to follow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties