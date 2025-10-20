West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2026 | Image: Canva

West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a strict order to maintain fairness and neutrality in the 2026 Class 10 exams. Schools have been directed not to make any sensitive, politically sensitive, or socially inappropriate questions a part of their question papers.

Emphasis on Syllabus Adherence and Objectivity

The board stressed that all questions asked in the examinations have to strictly follow the prescribed syllabus and be free from bias in language as well as context. This action is being taken to avoid controversies and ensure uniform academic standards throughout the state.

Accountability Lies With School Heads

To ensure responsibility, WBBSE made it clear that headmasters and headmistresses would be accountable if objectionable questions are found in the exams. Some school principals have already directed their teachers not to prepare questions outside the syllabus, as per the media reports.

Independent Question Preparation

Each school's subject teachers must prepare questions independently. Sourcing questions from outside agencies or organisations has been banned by the board in order to maintain authenticity and fairness.

Completed examination papers have to be sent to the WBBSE office by email after taking the examinations. Officials made it clear that non-adherence to this instruction will lead to disciplinary action.

Submission Timeline

The board has fixed the date for submitting Class 10 test papers from November 3 to 13, 2025, and has given schools a distinct timeline to follow.