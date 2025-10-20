Maharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3 | Official website

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the seat matrix for CAP Round-3 of Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 today, October 20. The round will fill the vacant seats for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS (Group B) courses for the academic year 2025–26. Aspirants can view the seat matrix on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Registration and Document Upload

Eligible candidates who want to join CAP Round-3 can register online, pay fees, and upload original documents scanned till October 20, 2025, 11:59 pm. Candidates registered earlier are not required to register again, but candidates who cancelled or failed to join their allocated seats in Round-2 need to unlock the application, submit new preferences, and again pay the registration fee.

Merit List and Preference Filling

The joint provisional merit list of registered candidates will be published on October 21, after which the candidates may complete their preference forms from October 21 to October 23, 2025.

CAP Round-3 Selection and Joining

The CAP Round-3 selection list will be issued on October 25, 2025, and candidates who are assigned seats need to do physical joining, status retention form submission, and required fees from October 26 to October 30, 2025, by 5:30 pm.

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3 Important Dates | Official Notification

Important Instructions

The CET Cell has also informed candidates that:

-Only new options will be eligible in CAP Round-3.

-Joining the seat allocated is compulsory; not doing so will bar participation in future rounds.

-Candidates need to confirm eligibility prior to enrollment.

-NRI candidates need to enroll on the Foreign Candidate Portal on or before October 19, 2025, and are only eligible for 15% Institute Quota.