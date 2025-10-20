 Maharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3: The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the CAP Round-3 seat matrix for AYUSH 2025 today, covering BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS (Group B) courses. Candidates can complete registration, upload documents, and fill fresh preferences to secure remaining seats before the selection list is announced on October 25.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3 | Official website

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the seat matrix for CAP Round-3 of Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 today, October 20. The round will fill the vacant seats for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS (Group B) courses for the academic year 2025–26. Aspirants can view the seat matrix on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Registration and Document Upload

Eligible candidates who want to join CAP Round-3 can register online, pay fees, and upload original documents scanned till October 20, 2025, 11:59 pm. Candidates registered earlier are not required to register again, but candidates who cancelled or failed to join their allocated seats in Round-2 need to unlock the application, submit new preferences, and again pay the registration fee.

Merit List and Preference Filling

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test

The joint provisional merit list of registered candidates will be published on October 21, after which the candidates may complete their preference forms from October 21 to October 23, 2025.

Read Also
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised...
article-image

CAP Round-3 Selection and Joining

The CAP Round-3 selection list will be issued on October 25, 2025, and candidates who are assigned seats need to do physical joining, status retention form submission, and required fees from October 26 to October 30, 2025, by 5:30 pm.

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3 Important Dates

Maharashtra AYUSH 2025 Round 3 Important Dates | Official Notification

Important Instructions

The CET Cell has also informed candidates that:

-Only new options will be eligible in CAP Round-3.

-Joining the seat allocated is compulsory; not doing so will bar participation in future rounds.

-Candidates need to confirm eligibility prior to enrollment.

-NRI candidates need to enroll on the Foreign Candidate Portal on or before October 19, 2025, and are only eligible for 15% Institute Quota.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow; Check Process And Next Steps

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow; Check Process And Next Steps

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details...

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details...

Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds

Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds