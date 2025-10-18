MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Image: Canva

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has extended the mop-up round of NEET UG 2025 counselling registration deadline to October 22, 2025, giving candidates additional time to get admitted into MBBS and BDS courses state-wide.

Extended Registration and Upgradation Window

Qualified candidates can apply for the mop-up round on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The extended timeline includes:

-Fresh registration for new candidates

-Resignation online from seats allocated in rounds 1 and 2

-Submission and amendment of upgradation options

These will now end on October 22.

Choice Filling and Locking

The upgradation and locking of choices will take place from October 23 to October 25 (11:59 PM). DME has specified that new choice filling is required for everyone. Candidates who choose upgradation but do not lock their choices will keep previously allocated seats.

Resignation Penalties

Candidates seeking resignation from their allocated seats by October 22 will have to pay:

-₹2 lakh for General category candidates

-₹10 lakh for NRI candidates

Mop-Up Allotment and Reporting

The mop-up round allotment result will be declared on October 27, 2025. The shortlisted candidates should report to the allotted medical or dental colleges for document verification and admission from October 28 to November 1 (up to 6:00 PM).

Revised MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Schedule

Fresh registration for new candidates: October 7–22, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Online resignation for Round 1 & 2 candidates: October 7–22, 2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Edit option for upgradation: October 13–22, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Publication of revised merit & vacancy list: October 23, 2025

Choice filling and locking: October 23–25, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Mop-up round allotment result: October 27, 2025

Reporting for admission at allotted colleges: October 28–November 1, 2025 (up to 6:00 PM)