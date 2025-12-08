 'I Give Up': 25-Year-Old Student At Noida Engineering College Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police Recover Suicide Note
'I Give Up': 25-Year-Old Student At Noida Engineering College Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police Recover Suicide Note

A third-year MCA student, Krishnakant (25), from Jharkhand studying at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology was found hanging in his hostel room. A suicide note was recovered, asking to give his belongings to family. His roommate alerted police after a distress call to his father. Krishnakant had reportedly suffered from persistent headaches before his death.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
'I Give Up': 25-Year-Old Student At Noida Engineering College Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police Recover Suicide Note | Representational Image

Noida: A third-year student at an engineering institute in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room, which read, "I give up. Give my body and all my belongings to my family." Inspector in-charge of Knowledge Park police station, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, said Krishnakant (25), a native of Jharkhand, was pursuing Master of Computer Applications at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET).

He lived in Crown Hostel with a roommate, Hrithik, the officer said.

According to Singh, the roommate told police that Krishnakant had called his father and said something that left him alarmed.

The father then called Hrithik and asked him to immediately check on Krishnakant, fearing he might harm himself.

Hrithik then asked a friend to go check the room, which he found locked from inside and despite repeated calls received no response, the inspector said.

The latch was then broken, and Krishnakant was found hanging, the officer added.

Hrithik told police that Krishnakant had been suffering from a persistent headache for a long time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

