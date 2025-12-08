 UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

The e-summon letters for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The personality test will be held starting December 8, 2025. The interview will conclude on December 19, 2025. The afternoon session begins at 1 pm, and the forenoon session begins at 9 am.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letters. The e-summon letters are available on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, for applicants who intend to take the personality test.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025: How to download?

To download the e-summon letters, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 e-summon letter link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the e-summon letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the letter carefully.

Step 6: Download the e-summon letter and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the e-summon letters

UPSC Civil Services Main 2025: Exam details

The personality test will be held starting December 8, 2025. The interview will conclude on December 19, 2025. The personality test will be administered to 649 applicants. The afternoon session begins at 1 pm, and the forenoon session begins at 9 am.

Travel expenses reimbursed

Candidates who show up for interviews will receive reimbursement for their travel costs, up to the cost of the second/sleeper class train (Mail Express).

About UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025

The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2025 is the second stage of the selection process, featuring nine descriptive papers that assess candidates’ knowledge, analytical ability, and writing skills for recruitment to India’s top administrative services.

