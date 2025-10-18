NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Adds 147 MBBS Seats; Round 3 Choice Filling Extended Till Today

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for filling choices in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 after adding new seats in the seat matrix. Candidates are now allowed to fill or change their preferences on the official portal at mcc.nic.in, until October 18, 2025, whereas the window for choice locking will remain open between 4 PM and 11:55 PM today.

147 MBBS Seats Added in Round 3

In a new update, the MCC stated 147 more MBBS seats have been added to the Round 3 counselling matrix in different medical colleges and institutions. These seats were added following the update of six institutes on October 16, 2025.

The eligible candidates can now add these new added seats to their preference list before locking their options. MCC has instructed all the aspirants to go through the updated seat matrix carefully and utilise this chance before the deadline.

Candidates can check the seat availability and institute-wise details on the official MCC website.

Read Also NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Detailed Schedule Yet To Be Announced

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Fill Choices

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 choice filling on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the registration details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill in the choices and lock them

Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.