NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Detailed Schedule Yet To Be Announced

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling | Official Website

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated Round 1 registration of NEET PG 2025 counselling today, October 17, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2025 exam and are eligible can register on the official MCC website to compete in the next rounds of counselling.

Only those applicants who have qualified for NEET PG 2025 and possess marks more than the qualifying percentile can register. The official counselling brochure, releasing seat intake, admission procedure, and counselling procedure for postgraduate medical courses by MCC has also been made available. Students are encouraged to read it thoroughly prior to registering.

Counselling Schedule Pending

Though registration has begun, the official counselling schedule, with dates for choice filling, seat allotment, result announcement, reporting at colleges allotted, and document verification, is to be announced shortly. The counselling process of NEET PG contains four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and stray vacancy round.

Supreme Court Hearing on Transparency Plea

At the same time, the Supreme Court of India has fixed October 28, 2025, to hear a plea for transparency in NEET PG 2025 counselling. While hearing the case earlier, the Court had given NBEMS two weeks' time to file their response. The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan will now take up the case in the next hearing.

MCC has instructed candidates to visit the official website periodically for information about counselling dates, seat allotment, and reporting orders. Students preparing for postgraduate medical admissions are requested to get themselves registered as early as possible to prevent last-minute setbacks.

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Round 1 Counselling registration

Step 3: Candidates will have to log in with the required details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NEET PG Round 1 Counselling confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.