 Maha NEET UG 2025: CET Cell Issues Notice To 152 Candidates Over 'False Documents' | Here's What Happened
Maha NEET UG 2025: The complaints alleged the issue of seat-locking while some said that many candidates applied for medical seats in the government and private medical colleges despite already having a secured admissions elsewhere.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has reportedly issued notice to about 152 candidates for submitting 'false information & documents' in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 admission ahead of the third round of counselling. This notices were sent to the candidates after a preliminary verification was done to check the authenticity of documents uploaded by the MBBS aspirants.

On October 14, an official notification was also uploaded CET Cell which wrote, "The online registration for MBBS/BDS CAP Round 3 was conducted between 06/10/2025 and 08/10/2025. It has been observed that several out-of-Maharashtra candidates have registered for Maharashtra State Counselling by submitting, prima facie false information & documents."

What happened and what led to the investigation?
According to a report by Careers 360, the investigation was held after several complaints were received to the state CET Cell. The complaints alleged issue of seat-locking while some said that many candidates applied for medical seats in the government and private medical colleges despite already having a secured admissions elsewhere.

Just in the preliminary investigation, 152 such cases were found were documents were forged or mismatch.

Action taken by MHT CET

According to the report, an official email has been sent to these candidates giving them time till 12 pm on October 16 to either submit their case or re-submit their documents. In addition to this, the CET cell also warned that candidates that if they who fail to submit or clarify, they  will be disqualified from the admission process.

Eligibility and Important Rules for Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 registration

The CET Cell closed the registration process for NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 counselling on October 8. According to the eligibility and rules, fresh registration is not needed for the candidates who have already applied earlier. Candidates who are given seats under All India Quota Round 3 are excluded from applying for this state round. Candidates who are applying under the category of PwD are required to have availed the quota and produce a valid certificate from a recognised board.


