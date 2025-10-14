Maharashtra Board 2026 Exam Time Table: Class 12 From February 10, Class 10 From February 20; Practical Dates Out

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026 | Image: Canva

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the examination dates for the 2026 academic year. According to the schedule, Class 12 (HSC) exams will start from February 10 and will go on until March 18, 2026, and Class 10 (SSC) exams will take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Along with the written papers, the board has also arranged for the viva, practical, and internal examinations. For SSC students, these will be held between February 2 and February 18, 2026, and for HSC students, between January 23 and February 9, 2026.

Maharashtra Board 2026 HSC (Class 12) Important Dates

Practical / Viva / Internal Assessments: January 23 to February 9, 2026

Written Exams: February 10 to March 18, 2026

Maharashtra Board 2026 SSC (Class 10) Important Dates

Practical / Viva / Internal Assessments: February 2 to February 18, 2026

Written Exams: February 20 to March 18, 2026

The advance release of the timetable is to assist schools and students in planning their studies effectively and minimising last-minute examination pressure. The subject-wise detailed timetable will be released shortly on the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in.

This year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced supplementary results for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams 2025 on July 29. The supplementary examinations were conducted between June 24 and July 8 for SSC and June 24 and July 16 for the HSC students. These examinations gave a second chance to those students who failed, got an ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term) result, or wanted to score better marks.

The board had announced the main results earlier this year, HSC on May 5 at a 91.88% pass rate and SSC on May 13 at a 94.10% overall pass percentage.