PUTHAT Registration 2026: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here

PUTHAT Registration 2026 | puchd.ac.in

PUTHAT Registration 2026: Panjab University has begun the online registration for the Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) 2026. Aspiring candidates can now apply via the University's official website, puchd.ac.in. The admission examination is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

PUTHAT 2026: Important dates

1. Release of application form: 27 November

2. Last date to create login and password: 28 December

3. Last date to make the payment: 30 December

4. Final date for uploading photograph and signature: 1 January

5. Admit card release date: 6 January

6. Examination date: 9 January

7. Answer key release date: 9 January

8. Window for raising objections: 15 January

PUTHAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

Candidates can finish their registration by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Panjab University at puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUTHAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, generate the details such as login ID and password.

Step 4: Next, fill out the online application form with personal, academic and contact information.

Step 5: Now, pay the application fee through online payment modes, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PUTHAT Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost for the PUTHAT 2026 test has been set at Rs 2,850 for general category applicants, while those from other categories will have to pay Rs 1,425.

PUTHAT 2026: Exam pattern

According to the University's comprehensive prospectus, the test will consist of 100 objective-type questions, each worth one mark. Applicants will have 90 minutes to finish the paper. A negative marking system will be used, with 0.25 marks lost for each wrong response.

The exam consists of a total of four sections. English Aptitude includes 30 questions, while Current Affairs and General Awareness carry 20 questions. Reasoning Ability also comprises 20 questions, and Hospitality Industry Awareness includes the highest weightage with 30 questions.