 TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here
The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 registration procedure will end tomorrow, November 29, 2025 by the Department of School Education in Hyderabad. The examination cost is ₹750/- for Paper I or Paper II, and ₹ 1000/- for both Papers I and II. The TGTET exam will be conducted between January 3 and January 31, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
TG TET January Registration 2026: The Department of School Education in Hyderabad will close the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 registration procedure tomorrow, November 29, 2025. Applicants who want to submit their applications for the TG TET can do so through the TGTET's official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

TG TET January Registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply for the exam, applicants need to follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TG TET January 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the TG TET January Registration 2026

TG TET January Registration 2026: Application fees

The examination cost is ₹750/- for Paper I or Paper II, and ₹ 1000/- for both Papers I and II.

TG TET January 2026: Exam pattern

Papers I and II will each consist of 150 multiple-choice questions worth 150 points. The question paper covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

The question paper will be multilingual, with English followed by the candidate's chosen Language-I for all languages except Sanskrit. For applicants who choose Sanskrit, the questions will be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

TG TET January Registration 2026: Important dates

The admit cards can be downloaded starting December 27, 2025. The TGTET exam will be conducted between January 3 and January 31, 2025. The exam will be given in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

About Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a state-level exam assessing eligibility for teaching posts in Classes 1–8. It evaluates candidates’ teaching aptitude, subject knowledge, and child pedagogy skills.

