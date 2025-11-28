MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 4,009 Posts Released; Here's How To Apply

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025 Short Notification Out | Canva

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) has published a short notification regarding 4,009 posts. The online application window will commence on December 20, 2025, and remain open until January 21, 2026. Once the registration window begins, interested and eligible applicants can submit their forms online at mpwz.co.in.

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The detailed notification and start of the application process will start on December 20, 2025. Candidates can submit their forms and pay the application fees until 21 January 2026. The exam is set for March 2026, and the admit card will be out later. The results are set to be announced on April 15, 2026, followed by the first round of document verification on June 30, 2026.

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The total number of openings is 4,009. A full post-by-post distribution is shown below:

1. Assistant Engineer (Electrical – Distribution): 63

2. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 20

3. Manager (Human Resources): 26

4. Law Officer: 4

5. Welfare Officer: 1

6. Public Relations Officer (PRO): 1

7. Junior Engineer (Electrical – Distribution): 200

8. Junior Engineer (Civil): 22

9. Law Assistant: 27

10. Testing Assistant: 822

11. Office Assistant: 45

12. Line Attendant / Lineman: 2,700

13. Civil Attendant: 78

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Once the registration window begins, those who qualify can submit their applications online using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPKVVCL at mpwz.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Junior Stenographer, Junior Engineer and Other Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: Now, read the official notification and then click on the Apply Online option.

Step 4: After this, candidates need to register themselves by using a valid email address and mobile number

Step 5: Next, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment (if applicable), and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future use.

MPPKVVCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination fee can be paid online using a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. Candidates may also choose to pay the fee offline through an E-Challan. The application fee is ₹1200 for General and Other State candidates, while applicants from EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PH categories are required to pay ₹600.