IIM Mumbai Starts Application Process For Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Public Policy In Partnership With Talentsprint (Part Of Accenture); Know Eligibility Criteria Here

IIM Mumbai | File

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, a premier management institute ranked 6th in NIRF, has launched the Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) in collaboration with the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India. The programme is launched in partnership with Talentsprint (part of Accenture), a leading education company powered by AI.

This 45-credit, one-year diploma combines IIM Mumbai’s academic excellence and world-class faculty with the latest digital learning innovations to deliver a future-ready programme designed for mid-career professionals. The curriculum places emphasis on public policy, sustainability, technology, strategy and leadership.

In alignment with its institutional collaboration with DoPT, IIM Mumbai has positioned the programme to include both DoPT-sponsored officers and external candidates.

Commenting on the launch, Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, “The PG Diploma in Public Policy Management equips professionals to tackle modern policy challenges with confidence. Through simulations, projects, and peer learning, participants build skills in leadership, crisis management, and innovation - preparing them for senior roles across government, business, and the social sector.”

About the application process

The applications are now open for the programme starting in February 2026. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (or equivalent CGPA) and have a minimum of 5 years of work experience. Admission will be based on performance in the IIM Mumbai Admission Test (IMAT) or a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score obtained within the past five years, followed by a personal interview. The last day to apply is 20 December 2025.

About IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai, also known as National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), was established by the Government of India in 1963 with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). IIM Mumbai has been consistently ranked among the top B-schools in India. IIM Mumbai is ranked 6th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 among Management Institutes across India.

IIM Mumbai is committed to creating skilled professionals in diverse functional areas like Government Consulting, Strategy, Analytics, Project Management, Operations Management, Finance, Marketing, HR, Information Technology, and Sustainability Management.