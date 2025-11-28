 SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 1 admit card is out today. Candidates can download it from snaptest.org and must carry a printed copy to the exam. The test, conducted across 79 cities, features 60 objective questions covering General English, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative sections. Results will be declared on January 9, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card | Official Website

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will issue the hall tickets for the SNAP 2025 Test 1 later today; this is part of a three-phase issuance of hall tickets for SIU's national-level entrance exam for its MBA programme. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the SIU's official website at snaptest.org.

SNAP 2025 hall tickets will be available separately for the three tests

TEST 1 on November 28, 2025

TEST 2 on December 8, 2025

FPJ Shorts
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines
Thane News: Major Sports Hub Coming Up At Savlaram Complex In Dombivli To Benefit Athletes
Thane News: Major Sports Hub Coming Up At Savlaram Complex In Dombivli To Benefit Athletes
Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious
Sensex, Nifty End Nearly Flat Ahead Of Key GDP Data, Markets Stay Range-Bound As Investors Turn Cautious
UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Update Process with New Document Rules: All Details
UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Update Process with New Document Rules: All Details

TEST 3 on December 15, 2025

Candidates must present a printed copy of their hall ticket, as digital copies will not be accepted at the testing centre. SNAP 2025 hall tickets will contain the following information (name, roll number, testing centre, testing time, date of testing, photo, signature, and important information for the test day).

Read Also
Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: SSC Announces Exam Dates For 7,565 Constable & Head Constable Posts;...
article-image

Structure and Format of the Exam

The SNAP 2025 test will take place in 79 cities, on a computer only; the format of the exam will include only objective-type questions and will have 25% negative marking for incorrectly answered questions.

SNAP 2025 test will be divided into 60 questions, including: General English (15 questions, 15 points); Analytical/Logic Reasoning (25 questions, 25 points); and Quantitative/ Data Interp and Data Sufficiency (20 questions, 20 points). Results for the SNAP 2025 test will be announced on January 9, 2026.

Completion of the selection process of SNAP

The final merit list will be based on a composite score. The composite score will comprise:

-SNAP Score (scaled to 50)

-Group Exercise 10 Marks

-Personal Interaction 40 Marks

-Total 100 Marks

Candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) or have an equivalent qualification as assessed by SIU.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines

IIM Mumbai Starts Application Process For Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Public Policy In...

IIM Mumbai Starts Application Process For Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Public Policy In...

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: SSC Announces Exam Dates For 7,565 Constable & Head Constable Posts;...

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: SSC Announces Exam Dates For 7,565 Constable & Head Constable Posts;...

SSC Releases 7,948 Vacancies For MTS & Havaldar Posts In 2025; Delhi, Maharashtra Among Top Regions

SSC Releases 7,948 Vacancies For MTS & Havaldar Posts In 2025; Delhi, Maharashtra Among Top Regions

MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Out; Exam On December 15

MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Out; Exam On December 15