SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Out Today; Check Exam Pattern, Structure And Important Guidelines

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card | Official Website

SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will issue the hall tickets for the SNAP 2025 Test 1 later today; this is part of a three-phase issuance of hall tickets for SIU's national-level entrance exam for its MBA programme. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the SIU's official website at snaptest.org.

SNAP 2025 hall tickets will be available separately for the three tests

TEST 1 on November 28, 2025

TEST 2 on December 8, 2025

TEST 3 on December 15, 2025

Candidates must present a printed copy of their hall ticket, as digital copies will not be accepted at the testing centre. SNAP 2025 hall tickets will contain the following information (name, roll number, testing centre, testing time, date of testing, photo, signature, and important information for the test day).

Structure and Format of the Exam

The SNAP 2025 test will take place in 79 cities, on a computer only; the format of the exam will include only objective-type questions and will have 25% negative marking for incorrectly answered questions.

SNAP 2025 test will be divided into 60 questions, including: General English (15 questions, 15 points); Analytical/Logic Reasoning (25 questions, 25 points); and Quantitative/ Data Interp and Data Sufficiency (20 questions, 20 points). Results for the SNAP 2025 test will be announced on January 9, 2026.

Completion of the selection process of SNAP

The final merit list will be based on a composite score. The composite score will comprise:

-SNAP Score (scaled to 50)

-Group Exercise 10 Marks

-Personal Interaction 40 Marks

-Total 100 Marks

Candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) or have an equivalent qualification as assessed by SIU.