 Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: SSC Announces Exam Dates For 7,565 Constable & Head Constable Posts; Check Details
The Staff Selection Commission has released the Delhi Police Exam Calendar 2025, announcing dates for Constable and Head Constable recruitment. Exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to January 22, 2026, across multiple shifts in computer-based mode. A total of 7,565 vacancies, including 5,069 for men and 2,496 for women, have been announced.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Delhi Police Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam schedule of Delhi Police recruitment 2025, which is opening up 7,565 vacancies of Constable and Head Constable. The detailed notice is available to the candidates on the official site of SSC.

Exam Schedule Released Across Multiple Posts

The Delhi Police recruitment exams will be in phases as per the official notification, with the Constable (Driver) Male exam being held on December 16-17, 2025, and the Constable (Executive) Male and Female exam to be held on December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The Head Constable (Ministerial) exam will be conducted between January 7 and 12, 2026 and the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam will be conducted between January 15 and 22, 2026. All the tests will be designed in a computer-based format with several shifts.

Important Dates:

Constable (Driver) – Male, Delhi Police Examination 2025: Scheduled on December 16 and 17, 2025.

Constable (Executive) – Male & Female, Delhi Police Examination 2025: To be held from December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026.

Head Constable (Ministerial), Delhi Police Examination 2025: Scheduled from January 7 to 12, 2026.

Head Constable (AWO/TPO), Delhi Police Examination 2025: To be conducted from January 15 to 22, 2026.

Mega Recruitment Process of 7,565 vacancies:

The SSC announcement validates a significant employee drive:

-5,069 posts for male candidates

-2,496 posts for female candidates

Total: 7, 565 Constable (Executive) and other post vacancies.

The notification also provides eligibility, examination pattern, method of selection and other important guidelines.

What Candidates Should Know

Since the examination period will commence in mid-December 2025 and will last until the end of January 2026, applicants should also prepare early on and continuously monitor the SSC portal to be informed about the admit cards, shift schedules, and instructions.

