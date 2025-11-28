 ‘Saari Zimmedari Kya Meri Hai? Padhna Nahi Hai’: UP Teacher Caught On Camera Slapping Kids; Parents Demand Action
A viral video from a private school in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, shows a woman teacher angrily slapping several young students while shouting, “Saari zimmedaari kya meri hai? Padna nahi hai?” The disturbing clip has sparked public outrage. Parents and locals are demanding strict action, while police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
A teacher at a private school in Jaunpur, UP, caught on camera slapping multiple students, triggering outrage among parents and locals. | Image: X/@lokmanchnewstv

A shocking incident from a private school in Bhaluwahi village under the Badlapur police station area of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage. A video circulating on social media shows a woman teacher repeatedly slapping young children inside the classroom.

In the viral video, the teacher is seen beating several students. She can be heard saying, “Teri main todu? 1–2 mahine se test chal raha hai na? Wahi questions puch rahi hoon jo tum logon se baar-baar test mein liye ja rahe the… Saari zimmedari kya meri hai? Padhna nahi hai…”

Viral Video Triggers Public Anger

The clip has gone viral, prompting strong reactions from parents and locals. Many allege that the teacher vented her frustration on the children, who appear visibly frightened in the footage.

'Saari Zimmedari Kya Meri Hai? Padhna Nahi Hai': UP Teacher Caught On Camera Slapping Kids; Parents Demand Action
Protests and Demands for Strict Action

The video has created panic in the village, with residents condemning the teacher’s behaviour. Parents are demanding strict disciplinary and legal action against the accused teacher.

According to local media reports, after the video gained widespread attention, the police were informed, and an inquiry was initiated. The authenticity of the video is being verified, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action
Netizens Reactions

The viral video has triggered widespread outrage online, with several users expressing anger and concern over the teacher’s behaviour.

One user wrote, “Madam ka paara high, bachchon ki kutai… Video dekhkar saaf lag raha hai ki gussa bachchon par nahi, kahin aur ki jhunjhlaahat utari ja rahi hai. Itne chhote bachchon ko is tarah maarna galat hai aur kisi bhi haal me shiksha ka hissa nahi ho sakta. School agar surakshit mahaul dene ki jagah darr ka adda ban jaaye toh kadam uthana zaroori hai. Ghar ka gussa classroom mein utarna—ye na shiksha hai, na anushasan, sirf atyachaar hai.”

Another user questioned the teacher’s conduct, saying, “Bachchon ko is tarah peetne ka adhikar inko kisne diya hai?”

A third user, who claimed to be a teacher, wrote, “Main bhi teacher hoon. Meri ek guddiya hai, woh hamari baat nahi sunti, lekin jaise hi teacher ka naam lo, woh har baat maan leti hai. Aajkal bachche maa-baap ki nahi sunte, isliye unhe teacher ka hi darr dikhaya jaata hai. Bachchon mein thoda dar zaroori hota hai, warna woh bigad jaate hain.”

Another viewer shared a contrasting opinion, recalling past experiences: “This is very normal for a 90s kid like me. My teacher threw an NCERT book at my head multiple times and even hit me with a duster on my face. But I still used to respect my teachers in those days despite such acts.”

