MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Out; Exam On December 15

MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has issued the official timetable for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana (RJN) and Aa Laut Chale Yojana (ALC) exams in December 2025. The timetable is for Class 10 and 12 students preparing for second-chance board exams through the state's open-schooling program.
As per the official datesheet, the exams for both classes will begin on December 15, 2025, with Class 10 ending on December 23 and Class 12 on December 29. The tests will take place in the afternoon, often between 2 and 5 p.m.
MPSOS ALC, RJN 2025: Class 12 schedule
The complete schedule of class 12 is:
15 December, 2025: Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, and History of Indian Art
16 December, 2025: Sociology, Psychology, Drawing and Designing, and Book Keeping and Accountancy
17 December, 2025: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, and Home Management Nutrition and Textile
18 December, 2025: Mathematics and Political Science
19 December 2025: Biology
20 December, 2025: Hindi
22 December 2025: English
23 December, 2025: Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, and Anatomy Physiology and Health
24 December, 2025: Informatics Practices
26 December, 2025: Urdu
27 December, 2025: Sanskrit
29 December, 2025: NSQF- Beauty and Wellness, Health Care, Agriculture, Physical Education, Security, IT and ITES, and Media and Entertainment
Click here to check the complete schedule of class 12
MPSOS ALC, RJN 2025: Class 10 time table
The full timetable for class 10 is:
15 December, 2025: Mathematics
16 December 2025: Sanskrit
17 December, 2025: Science
18 December, 2025: Hindi
19 December 2025: Social Science
20 December 2025: English
22 December, 2025: Urdu and Punjabi
23 December, 2025: NSQF-IT and ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, and Agriculture
Direct link for the class 10 timetable
About MPSOS ALC, RJN 2025
The Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana is intended for students who did not pass one or more courses in the regular MP Board exams. The plan assures that they can reappear in the same year using MPSOS without having to restart the academic cycle.
The Aa Laut Chale Yojana assists students who have previously dropped out of school, allowing them to restart education and acquire Class 10 or 12 certification through open-school tests. Both schemes are run in two sessions each year, in June and December, with results being announced within a few weeks of completion.