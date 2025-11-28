WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 | wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has started online applications for the Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online at the WBSEDCL's official website, wbsedcl.in. The registration procedure will end on December 29, 2025.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 447 positions within the organisation. 46 jobs are for Assistant Managers, while 401 are for Junior Engineers.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Education qualification:

a. Assistant Manager (HR&A): Graduate in any discipline and an MBA (2 years' full-time course) / MPM (2 years' full-time course) / MHRM (2 years' full-time course) with a major specialization in Personnel Management / HR, or a Post-Graduate full-time Degree/Diploma (2 years' course) with a specialization in Personnel Management / HR from any University recognized by UGC/ Institute approved by AICTE/ IIMs/IITs/XLRI/IITB Schools.

b. Assistant Manager (F&A): Graduate in any discipline and pass the final examination from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or an MBA (2 years full-time) with a major specialization in Finance and Accounts from any University recognized by UGC/Institute approved by AICTE/IIMs/IITs/XLRI/IITB Schools.

c. Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II: Full-time three-year diploma in electrical engineering from an institute/college accredited by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

2. Age limit:

The age of the applicant should be between 18 and 32 as of January 1, 2025.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will consist of two stages: a computer-based test (CBT) and a personal interview, followed by a pre-employment medical examination in accordance with the Company's guidelines.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will last 90 minutes and have a total score of 100, including 85 points for the MCQ-based objective type test and 15 points for the Viva-Voca/Personal Interview.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹400/- for UR/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS category applying for Assistant Manager jobs and ₹300/- for Junior Engineer vacancies. SC/ST/PwBD applicants are exempt from paying the fee.

Aspirants can pay their fees using a debit card, a credit card, net banking, or any other method offered through the payment gateway service. No other payment methods, such as postal orders, pay orders, or demand drafts, will be accepted for application fees.