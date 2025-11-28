 WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

The online applications for the Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager positions has been started by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited on the WBSEDCL's official website. This recruitment campaign will fill 447 positions within the organisation. The application fee is ₹400/- for UR/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS category applying for Assistant Manager jobs.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 | wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has started online applications for the Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online at the WBSEDCL's official website, wbsedcl.in. The registration procedure will end on December 29, 2025.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 447 positions within the organisation. 46 jobs are for Assistant Managers, while 401 are for Junior Engineers.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
PM Modi Wears Turban With 'Mor Pankh' While Addressing Devotees At Sri Krishna Matha In Udupi
PM Modi Wears Turban With 'Mor Pankh' While Addressing Devotees At Sri Krishna Matha In Udupi
'Cheated In Love': UK-Return Software Engineer In Telangana Takes His Life After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else
'Cheated In Love': UK-Return Software Engineer In Telangana Takes His Life After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else
Gold & Silver Prices Skyrocket, Buoyed By Firm Global Trends & Budding US Federal Rate Cut Expectations Among Investors
Gold & Silver Prices Skyrocket, Buoyed By Firm Global Trends & Budding US Federal Rate Cut Expectations Among Investors

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Education qualification:

a. Assistant Manager (HR&A): Graduate in any discipline and an MBA (2 years' full-time course) / MPM (2 years' full-time course) / MHRM (2 years' full-time course) with a major specialization in Personnel Management / HR, or a Post-Graduate full-time Degree/Diploma (2 years' course) with a specialization in Personnel Management / HR from any University recognized by UGC/ Institute approved by AICTE/ IIMs/IITs/XLRI/IITB Schools.

b. Assistant Manager (F&A): Graduate in any discipline and pass the final examination from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or an MBA (2 years full-time) with a major specialization in Finance and Accounts from any University recognized by UGC/Institute approved by AICTE/IIMs/IITs/XLRI/IITB Schools.

Read the official notification here

c. Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II: Full-time three-year diploma in electrical engineering from an institute/college accredited by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

Read Also
Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action
article-image

2. Age limit:

The age of the applicant should be between 18 and 32 as of January 1, 2025.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will consist of two stages: a computer-based test (CBT) and a personal interview, followed by a pre-employment medical examination in accordance with the Company's guidelines.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will last 90 minutes and have a total score of 100, including 85 points for the MCQ-based objective type test and 15 points for the Viva-Voca/Personal Interview.

Click here to apply for the WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹400/- for UR/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS category applying for Assistant Manager jobs and ₹300/- for Junior Engineer vacancies. SC/ST/PwBD applicants are exempt from paying the fee.

Aspirants can pay their fees using a debit card, a credit card, net banking, or any other method offered through the payment gateway service. No other payment methods, such as postal orders, pay orders, or demand drafts, will be accepted for application fees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Out; Exam On December 15

MPSOS ALC, RJN December Schedule 2025: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Out; Exam On December 15

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Application Deadline Extended For 3,058 Posts; Apply By December 4

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Application Deadline Extended For 3,058 Posts; Apply By December 4

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details...

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 447 Posts Opens; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details...

Who Is Dean Roy? The 14-Year-Old From Vermont In The New England Region Running For Governor

Who Is Dean Roy? The 14-Year-Old From Vermont In The New England Region Running For Governor

Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action

Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action