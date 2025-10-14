NIOS Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2025 Starts Today; Read Important Guidelines Here

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2025 | Canva

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling will commence the NIOS Board Exam 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 today, October 14, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on most days and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for other papers.

NIOS Board 2025: Class 10 and 12 Exam dates

The Class 10, 12 test will be completed on November 18, 2025, across all exam centres across India. The Class 12 test will start with Early Childhood Care and Education, while the Class 10 exam will commence with Sanskrit Sahitya/Entrepreneurship. The examination will finish on November 18, 2025.

Click here to view the datesheet (Abroad) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

Check the datesheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

NIOS Board 2025: Exam guidelines

The instructions for the exam are as follows:

1. Applicants who plan to take the exam must bring their admit card with them to the exam centre.

2. All applicants must be at the exam centres on time, as specified on their admission card.

3. Bring the pen and other stationery items listed on the admit card.

4. Electronic gadgets and other goods are prohibited. Do not carry any forbidden items.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025

The examination results are expected to be released 7 weeks following the exam's deadline. No inquiries regarding the exact date of the result announcement will be addressed. The results will be made accessible immediately on the NIOS website.

Note: The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate would be provided to qualified applicants immediately by their respective Als. If Als are cancelled, the appropriate Regional Centre will send these documents to their residence addresses on file at NIOS by postal mail.