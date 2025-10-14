Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday clamped a stay on the order of a single-judge bench that directed the state's Staff Selection Commission to consider the candidature of applicants for appointment to the post of assistant teachers, who have a two-year B.Ed degree.

The JSSC challenged the July 14 order of the single-judge bench of Justice Deepak Roshan before a division bench of the high court, stating that it cannot be allowed to be executed and was against the norms of the commission.

The high court ordered the candidates who have a two-year B.ED degree to file a specific affidavit to inform as to when they had applied for appearing in the examinations for appointment of assistant teachers.

The JSSC had issued advertisements for appointment of assistant teachers for maths and science subjects for Classes 6-8 in government schools in 2023.

In January 2024, the commission made an amendment in the advertisement, mentioning that only such candidates will be eligible who have a one-year B.Ed degree.

The candidates with a two-year B.Ed degree were declared ineligible by the commission.

Such candidates had subsequently filed a writ petition before the high court, which was disposed by Justice Deepak Roshan.

The candidates, led by Viplav Dutt and others, alleged that their candidature was not considered by the commission solely on the ground that they did not qualify for the eligibility for consideration of appointment as per the advertisement, which mentioned a one-year B.Ed degree course only.

Justice Roshan, after having gone through the matter, had observed that candidates with a two-year B.Ed course should also be considered eligible for applying for appointment to the post of assistant teachers.

