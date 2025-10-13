MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From October 27; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, plans to begin the application procedure for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Madhya Pradesh Police on October 27, 2025. Qualified applicants can submit their applications online at the MPESB's official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 500 positions. The post-wise breakup of these positions is:

1. Subedar: 28 vacancies

2. Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies

3. Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies

Note: The salary scale for all three positions is Level 9, with salaries ranging from 36200 to 114800.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification date: October 6, 2025

2. Start of online application process: October 27, 2025

3. Last date to apply: November 10, 2025

4. Correction window dates: October 27, 2025, to November 15, 2025

5. Exam dates: January 9, 2026, onwards

6. Exam timings: 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Read the official notice here

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The recruiting examination will take place on January 9, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift begins at 9:30 AM and concludes at 11:30 AM, and the second session will begin at 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

Aspirants for the first shift must report to the exam centre between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, while those for the second shift must report between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

Aspirants will also have 10 minutes to read critical instructions throughout both shifts, from 9:20 AM to 9:30 AM in the first shift and 2:20 PM to 2:30 PM in the second shift.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for the General/Unreserved category is ₹200, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), OBC/EWS applicants pay ₹100.