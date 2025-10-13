BSEB DElEd 2025: Last Date To Raise Objection Against Answer Key; Details Here

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 | Canva

The Bihar School Examination Board will end the objection process for the BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Aspirants who wish to file objections to the tentative key can do so directly through the BSEB's official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

To raise an objection, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 objection window link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, select the answer, make the payment of the objection fee, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Click here to raise an objection

The Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025 PDF will include essential details such as the exam name, name of the conducting authority, and important instructions for candidates. It will also mention the key dates, the Bihar DElED answer key responses, and clear guidelines on how to raise objections against any discrepancies found in the answer key.

BSEB DElEd 2025: Exam details

The D.El.Ed test was administered throughout the state from August 26 to September 27, 2025, at different exam centres. The tentative key was issued on October 11, 2025. The phase 2 exam was conducted from 14 September to 27 September 2025 in 18 centres across Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Munger.

The BSEB's marking scheme for DEIEd 2025 provides one mark for each correct response, while marks are subtracted for incorrect responses. The final answer key will be issued after all challenges filed by applicants have been evaluated, and the Bihar DEIEd 2025 results will be declared.