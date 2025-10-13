 IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Registration Last Date To October 20; Exam On February 15; Check New Courses, Eligibility, And Process
IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Registration Last Date To October 20; Exam On February 15; Check New Courses, Eligibility, And Process

IIT Bombay has extended the JAM 2026 registration deadline to October 20, 2025, allowing candidates more time to apply for admission to postgraduate science programs across 22 IITs. The computer-based exam will be held on February 15, 2026, with IIT Kanpur introducing three new courses this year.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
JAM 2026 Registration | Official Website

JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the deadline for registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 to October 20, 2025, providing applicants with more time to apply for one of the most sought-after postgraduate entrance examinations in India. The previous deadline was October 12, 2025. The applicants can now register themselves by visiting the official website at joaps.iitb.ac.in by 11:59 PM (IST).

What is IIT JAM 2026?

JAM 2026 examination is the entry point for admission to M.Sc., M.Sc.-Tech, MS (Research), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and Integrated Ph.D. courses of 22 IITs. This year, there are approximately 3,000 seats available in 89 postgraduate courses, providing applicants with a wide variety of opportunities in science and technology subjects.

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Date and Pattern

The JAM 2026 examination will be held on February 15, 2026, as a computer-based test in 116 cities of India. The three categories of questions that will be included are —

-Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

-Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

-Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Registration and Application Process

Applicants need to register via the JOAPS portal by opening an account, entering academic and personal information, submitting documents, choosing test papers and cities, and making the application fee payment. Candidates may opt for a maximum of two test papers and three exam cities.

What's New This Year?

IIT Kanpur this year has added three new postgraduate courses —

-Integrated Ph.D. in Sustainable Energy Engineering

-M.Sc. in Economics

-M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree in Chemistry

A qualifying JAM score provides access to India's elite IITs and other top institutes for the 2026-27 academic year, thus making this extension a vital prospect for science aspirants who have missed the original last date.

