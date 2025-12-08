 Odisha Police Arrest Bihar Man In JE 2023 Question Paper Leak Case, Taking Total Arrests To Twenty-Seven
Odisha Police Arrest Bihar Man In JE 2023 Question Paper Leak Case, Taking Total Arrests To Twenty-Seven

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
The Odisha Police arrested a man from Bihar in connection with the question paper leak for the JE (civil) exam 2023. | Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police arrested a man from Bihar in connection with the question paper leak for the JE (civil) exam 2023, an officer said on Sunday.

Raj Mohan Prasad (35), a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Saturday and brought to Odisha on transit remand Sunday, he said.

So far, 27 people have been arrested in the case, he added.

The recruitment examination for junior civil engineers was scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 2023, but was postponed after the question paper leak.

article-image

According to the police, Prasad, along with Vishal Kumar, Bijendra Gupta and Ajay Kumar, went to a hotel near Digha in West Bengal with the leaked question papers. Around 87 candidates were supposed to go there to get the papers.

Acting on a tip-off, the Odisha Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons, but Prasad managed to escape from the spot. He continuously changed his location, but was apprehended at last.

