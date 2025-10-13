XAT Application 2026: Registration Process Underway; Correction Window Opens Tomorrow

XAT Application 2026 | xatonline.in

XAT Application 2026: The online registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test is underway by the Xavier School of Management. The last date to apply for this test is December 5, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. The test will be administered in several Indian cities. XLRI runs XAT on behalf of XAMI.

Registered candidates will have 48 hours to check and amend any inaccuracies in their submitted application forms.

XAT Application 2026: Important dates

1. Start of registration process: July 10, 2025

2. Last date to apply: December 05, 2025

3. Admit card download date: December 20, 2025 (Tentative)

4. XAT Exam date: January 04, 2026, 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

5. Correction window: October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am)

XAT Application 2026: How to register?

To apply for this exam, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the information such as name, email address, mobile number, password, state, city, and captcha.

Step 3: After this, review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

XAT Application 2026: Fee structure

To apply for XAT 2026, aspirants must pay a registration cost of ₹2200. Individuals interested in XLRI programs must pay an extra fee of ₹200. Payment can be made with Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

About XAT

For over 75 years, XLRI Jamshedpur has hosted the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of XAMI members, making it one of India's most trusted national-level entrance tests for MBA/PGDM programs.

XAT, with its innovative method for measuring decision-making and critical thinking, identifies potential business leaders beyond academic excellence. It is accepted by 250+ top business schools and held in 100+ test cities across India, making it one of the most easily accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM admission exams.