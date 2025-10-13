SBI CBO Result 2025 Declared For 2,964 Vacancies; What’s Next?

SBI CBO Result 2025 | Official Website

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday declared the SBI CBO Result 2025 for 2,964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment. Those who took the written test on July 20, 2025, can now confirm their eligibility status on the official website at sbi.co.in.

The result PDF, uploaded on the SBI Careers Portal, contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the interview round. The results were prepared after finalising the process of normalisation to make the assessment fair. The list shows each candidate's qualifying status, sectional performance, and overall marks.

What's Next?

With the written examination now over, shortlisted individuals will progress to the next round, the personal interview. The interview round has a total of 100 marks, and the candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to qualify for final selection. The SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2025 will presumably be published 7–10 days prior to the interview date.

As per SBI’s selection process, three times the number of vacancies have been shortlisted for the interview, based on state-wise and category-wise merit.

Exam Pattern and Selection Criteria

The SBI CBO 2025 selection process includes three phases: Online Test, Screening, and Interview. The online test comprised an objective paper (120 marks) and a descriptive paper (50 marks). Candidates were required to type their answers for the descriptive section within 30 minutes.

In view of the approaching interview phase, SBI recommends all shortlisted candidates to start preparing early and watch out for more announcements on the official website.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link SBI CBO 2025 Recruitment on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the SBI CBO Result 2025

Step 4: The SBI CBO Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SBI CBO Result 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

SBI CBO Result 2025 PDF Direct Link