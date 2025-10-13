 Diwali School Holiday 2025 Schedule: Dates Announced For These States; Check Details
Schools across India are preparing for Diwali 2025 holidays, with most states expected to remain closed from October 20 to October 23. Rajasthan schools have already started their festive break, while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will follow from October 20. Students and families can use this time to celebrate, travel, and participate in traditional Diwali festivities.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Diwali School Holiday 2025 | Image: Canva

Diwali School Holiday 2025: As Diwali 2025 approaches, schools throughout India are announcing their festive holiday, providing students and families with an opportunity to celebrate the festival of lights with customary rituals and family meetups. This year, Diwali is on Monday, October 20, and Lakshmi Puja is on from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, according to the Drik Panchang.

Rajasthan Schools to Begin Holidays Today

In Rajasthan, Secondary Education Director Sitaram Jat confirmed that schools would start their Diwali holidays today, October 13, 2025. Students will get to take a 12-day holiday, with the overall duration of the holidays not being altered even though the beginning is ahead of schedule.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Holiday Timetables

In Bihar, schools would be shut on October 20-29, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. In Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, October 20, 22, and 23 have been announced as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj holidays. Since October 19 is a Sunday, students in the state would have a four-day festive holiday.

Most states will observe Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23, during which schools are expected to remain closed.

Karnataka Schools Observe Caste Survey-Related Holidays

Government and aided schools in Karnataka were already on break from October 8 to 18, which allowed the state's caste survey to be completed.

Full Diwali 2025 Festival Schedule

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi)

October 20: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj

The holidays provide students and their families with a great reason to reconnect, rejoice, and engage in cultural celebrations, thereby making Diwali festival season even more memorable this year. Parents and students are encouraged to verify holiday dates with their respective schools.

