 Who Is Dr AK Bisoi? AIIMS Professor And Surgeon Suspended After Harassment Complaint Reaches PMO
AIIMS has suspended Dr AK Bisoi, head of the CTVS department, after a female nurse’s harassment complaint reached the PMO.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Dr AK Bisoi | Image: Instagram

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has suspended Dr Akhsya Kumar Bisoi, Professor and Head of the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department, following a complaint of harassment filed by a female nursing officer. The matter, which reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after multiple representations from the AIIMS Nurses’ Union, has prompted a high-level internal inquiry.

Who Is Dr AK Bisoi?

Dr AK Bisoi is one of India’s most experienced cardiac surgeons, with over three decades of service at AIIMS. Known for his pioneering work in cardiac surgery, he has performed more than 32,000 procedures and played a key role in developing sustainable healthcare models for underprivileged patients, as per the reports. Dr Bisoi is also a recipient of the prestigious Dr B.C. Roy National Award, conferred for excellence in medical teaching and contribution to healthcare.

What Triggered the Action?

According to the NDTV report, the controversy began when a nursing officer accused Dr Bisoi of using “vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory” language during hospital rounds. The Nurses’ Union alleged workplace intimidation, claiming that he threatened to take action against those who complained. After the union’s repeated letters on September 30, October 4, and October 7 failed to yield a response, the issue was escalated to the PMO on October 9.

"We have received information that during his morning rounds, Dr Bisoi intimidated nurses by openly threatening to teach a lesson to those who had complained against him. This amounts to retaliation and has created a hostile environment where nurses fear reprisal for raising genuine concerns," the complaint stated.

AIIMS Takes Action

Following the complaint, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas issued an order relieving Dr Bisoi of his administrative duties. The charge of the CTVS department has been handed over to senior professor Dr V Devagourou “till further orders.” The case has been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for investigation.

"In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer of the Department of CTVS against Dr. A.K. Bisoi, Professor and Head of CTVS, and the representations in that regard received from the AIIMS Nurses' Union dated 30.09.2025, 04.10.2025, and 07.10.2025, the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Department of CTVS to Dr. V. Devagourou, Professor of CTVS, with immediate effect, till further orders," according to the official order issued by the institute.

