Mumbai Law Colleges Honour Barrister Shaukat Chagla Through 'Nyay! The Law Colleges' Drama Festival 2025'

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Balasaheb Apte College of Law, organised ‘Nyay! The Law Colleges’ Drama Festival 2025’ on October 12 at HSNC University’s D M Harish School of Law, Worli, Mumbai.

The festival commemorated barrister Shaukat Chagla, celebrating his birth anniversary and recognising his remarkable contributions to the legal fraternity. Born in Mumbai in 1925, Chagla was a distinguished lawyer and alumnus of Lincoln’s Inn who served as counsel to the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He is remembered for his wit, legal acumen, and dedication to the legal profession. His family was present at the festival and appreciated the initiative.

The festival explored the vital intersection of law and society through theatre, featuring thought-provoking skits on socially relevant legal topics, eminent personalities from the legal and theatre were present, along with Rotarians and and law college students.

There were three judges, two from the law fraternity and one from the film industry, namely Ishwar Nankani, professor Kishu Daswani and actor Madhoo Shah. Top two colleges got the trophies and cash prizes for the winner and runner-up positions. A special consolation prize was also presented.

About The Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, established in 1992, is a leading club in District 3141, known for impactful initiatives including over 350 paediatric heart surgeries, 4,500 cervical cancer vaccinations, and mobile medical units serving underprivileged communities, while the Rotaract Club of Balasaheb Apte College of Law, founded in 2013, is the only law-based Rotaract club recognised for impactful events, international collaborations, and promoting legal awareness, service, and fellowship. The clubs came together to organise a tribute to ji Chagla’s legacy, inspiring the next generation of legal minds through the powerful medium of dramatic arts.

Past president and project head, Mayuri Bhasin, said, “We wish to keep building and carrying on this festival in the years to come. We are delighted by the tremendous response the festival received.”

Anil Harish, trustee of DM Law College, where the festival was held, assured a continued collaboration for years to come.

