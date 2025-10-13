NEET UG 2025: NMC Revises Seat Matrix, Adds Over 9,000 New MBBS Seats Nationwide

NEET UG 2025 | Image: Canva

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the NEET UG 2025–26 seat matrix by raising the total number of MBBS seats available in India to 1,26,600, comprising both renewed and new-approved seats. This update introduces 9,075 additional MBBS seats, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER institutions, which will provide greater opportunities to medical aspirants nationwide.

Several states have seen significant seat expansions. In Andhra Pradesh, Santhiram Medical College, Nandyal, increased its intake from 150 to 250 seats, while Anna Gowri Medical College started with 150 seats. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka also added new seats in multiple colleges. Conversely, Delhi’s Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences saw a reduction of 150 seats.

The NEET UG 2025 seat matrix has been revised several times this year based on approvals, renewals, court cases, and supernumerary seats being added to it. 6,850 seats were added and 1,056 seats were subtracted in September. A further revision approved 7,375 new seats and decreased 456 seats shortly after, in accordance with the approval of 10,000 MBBS seats under Phase 3 of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) by the Cabinet.

NEET UG 2025 Notification | Official Website

In the meantime, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also prolonged the NEET UG Round 3 choice-filling deadline to October 13, 2025. Those candidates who have not submitted their preferences can do the same at mcc.nic.in. Results for seat allotment of Round 3 will be declared by October 15, 2025.

Applicants can verify their NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result from the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment results link. After entering the necessary credentials, the allotment status will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are requested to download and save a copy for future use.

This re-allocation seeks to reconcile medical aspirants' need with institution capacity, providing more students with an opportunity to study MBBS in well-known colleges across the country.