Mumbai: Future Ready Conclave 2025 Brings Together 150+ Educators To Focus On AI, Robotics, & Teacher Empowerment

Mumbai: More than 150 educators, principals, and school leaders from across Maharashtra came together on Saturday for the ninth edition of the Future Ready Conclave (FRC), an event focused on future-skills learning. Organised by Get Set Learn, a venture of the Arvind Mafatlal Group (AMG), the conclave took place at Courtyard by Marriott, Navi Mumbai.

Preparing the Schools of the future

The theme, "Empowering Classrooms, Shaping Futures," of the current year brought to the forefront the possibilities that classrooms can assimilate Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, as well as design thinking to achieve interactive, inclusive, and future-ready classrooms. The educators brainstormed possibilities that aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as well as took hands-on workshops that demonstrated the use of experiential learning tools.

From left to right: 1. Dr. Gaurav Trivedi Associate Professor, IIT Guwahati (Co-Lead, IHFC – IIT Delhi) 2. Dr. Ritu Uppal Chief Academic Officer, Get Set Learn (Arvind Mafatlal Group) 3. Mrs. Perin Bagli Principal & Secretary, Association of ICSE Schools of Maharashtra and Goa (25 years of service) 4. Mr. Brian Seymour Principal, G.D. Somani Memorial School, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai |

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator and Professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, IIT Guwahati, delivered the keynote address. He emphasised the increasing significance of AI in education and the necessity of empowering teachers with the expertise to drive India's AI revolution from within the classroom. The conclave also featured engaging panels, live demonstrations, and thought-leadership sessions with experts from academia and the industry.

AI and Competency-Based Learning

Speakers at the conclave touched upon the transforming future of education fueled by AI and digital transformation. A Boston Consulting Group study revealed that the utilisation of AI tools within schools has decreased teachers' administrative burden, so they could concentrate more on individualised and competency-based learning.

Indian schools, overall, are slowly shifting away from content-led learning patterns to competency-based evaluations prioritising understanding, application, and higher-order thinking. In Maharashtra, a leading professional development program is training educators to incorporate AI, robotics, and digital tools into instruction.

The Future Ready Conclave played a crucial role in bringing together research, policy, and practical implementation under one platform.

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi from IIT Guwahati said, “Artificial Intelligence is redefining the future of learning, but the real power lies in our educators. Teachers are the bridge between innovation and inclusion; when they teach AI as a language of logic, creativity, and ethics, every classroom becomes a launchpad for future innovators.”

Dr. Ritu Uppal, Chief Academic Officer, Get Set Learn, said, “As India enters the ‘Year of AI 2025’, equipping teachers with 21st-century skills has never been more critical.

Through platforms like the Future Ready Conclave, we are ensuring educators have both the confidence and the tools to transform classrooms into innovation labs.”

Pratik Ghosh Dastidar, President, Sales, Get Set Learn, added, “Mumbai’s educators are showing that the future of learning isn’t just about adopting technology, it’s about reimagining how we teach, think, and collaborate. The conclave aligns education with the skills that will define India’s leadership in the years ahead.”

The conclave saw participation from leading institutions across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, including Arihant Group of Institutions, Podar International School (Nerul), G.D. Somani Memorial School, Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai), Birla Open Minds International School, and Greenlawns School.

The program also witnessed the launch of AIQ (Artificial Intelligence Quotient), a collaborative initiative with IIT Guwahati to assess and develop AI literacy among students as well as teachers. The students experienced hands-on learning in the form of "Brain to Bots" as well as exhibitions on AI and robotics that showcase the utilisation of technological advancements to enhance learning in the classrooms.

The conclave included panel sessions with some of the most eminent educators of the world like Dr. Seema Negi (Sanjeevani World School), Dr. Anurag Pandey (Sanjivani International School), Dr. Uma Mukerji (Goregaon Education Society), Dr. Sanjay Roy (Greenlawns School), and Kishore Iyengar (Radcliffe Group of Schools). The sessions included the possibility of Indian schools transitioning to future-ready models of schooling with repeated emphasis on inclusivity as well as innovation.With the event drawing to a close, the attendees expressed the value of sustained communication between educators, policymakers, and industry executives.

The unifying mission remained the same to construct classrooms capable of keeping pace with advances in technologies as much as educate students to lead in a world that is constantly evolving.