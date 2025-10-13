 West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody
West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody

West Bengal Police arrested two more suspects in the gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, bringing all five accused into custody. The incident sparked condemnation from CM Mamata Banerjee, calls for strict punishment from Odisha officials, and criticism over remarks advising women against going out alone at night.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to five, a senior officer said.

The 23-year-old woman hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district was gang-raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhisekh Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate told PTI, "Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed by the woman." Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "shocking" and said her government has 'zero tolerance' for such crimes.

However, she also urged women not to venture out alone late at night, a remark that drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and women's rights groups.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that at least one of the arrested accused is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker.

TMC Spokesperson Debanshu Bhattacharya's Statement

Reacting to the claim, TMC spokesperson Debanshu Bhattacharya said, "Even if he is a party worker, it must be appreciated that the TMC has zero tolerance for crimes. Had this incident occurred in a BJP-ruled state, the accused would have been garlanded instead." The incident has also triggered sharp reactions from neighbouring Odisha, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging his West Bengal counterpart to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty will also reach West Bengal during the day and she would speak to the survivor and check her health condition, and meet her parents and hold discussions with the local police.

