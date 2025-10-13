Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Grade IV Recruitment Results On October 15

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Class IV recruitment results will be declared on October 15 at 11 AM | Image: ANI

ADRE Grade IV Results 2025: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the results for Class IV recruitment will be announced on October 15 at 11 AM, keeping with the government's assurance of fair and transparent recruitment. As many as 4,604 vacancies in different categories will now be filled, creating secure job opportunities for youths in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on X: “Fulfilling our promise of clean and transparent recruitment, results for Class IV posts will be declared on 15th October at 11 AM. With this, a total of 4,604 posts across various categories will be filled, marking another milestone in our journey to provide secure employment to the youth.”

Previous Recruitment Milestones

Earlier, the results for 7,650 Grade III posts were announced, with the CM noting that almost two lakh appointments have been made during his tenure, according to the PTI report. The Grade III recruitment covered 50 departments under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), with more than 17 lakh candidates sitting in 28 districts last year.

Shortlisted candidates for the posts of Class IV will be appointed in different departments. Agriculture tops with 1,850 vacancies, followed by Panchayat and Rural Development (873) and School Education (581). Moreover, results of 625 posts in different police grades were also announced along with the Grade III selection lists.

The Assam government, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains committed to transparent hiring and employment generation on a massive scale, achieving major milestones in its endeavour to ensure job security among youth in the state.