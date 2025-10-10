 SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Declared At assam.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 on its official websites — assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination can now check and download their results online.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 | Official Website

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, on Friday declared the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 posts. Candidates who took the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) can check and download the SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 at assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

In order to access the SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 result 2025, candidates will have to enter their application number and password on the portal.

"Candidates who had appeared in skill tests under the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts that the results will be declared on 10th October, 2025 and the candidates can view their provisional results by logging into the official website of Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Div-I sebaonline.org and Assam Govt. website www.assam.gov.in with their application number and password from 10.30 A.M. onwards," reads the notification.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the ADRE Grade III result date on his official X handle, stating, "Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination."

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) conducts the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to recruit candidates for multiple Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions in various government departments across the state.

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear, and candidates will have to enter the application number and password on the portal

Step 4: SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Direct Link

