UPSC CDS II 2025 Results Out: 9,085 Candidates Clear Written Exam, Move To SSB Interviews

UPSC CDS II 2025 Results | Official Notification

UPSC CDS II 2025 Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025, conducted on September 14, 2025. The total number of candidates who cleared the written test is 9,085 and are now qualified to attend the Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews, which will be organised by the Ministry of Defence.

As per the notification, the shortlisted candidates will be given admission to the following courses:

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun — 161st (DE) Course (July 2026)

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala — Course starting in July 2026

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad — Pre-Flying Training Course [220 F(P)] (July 2026)

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai — 124th SSC (Men & Women) (Non-Technical) Courses (October 2026)

The candidature of all eligible candidates is provisional in nature. They are required to submit original age certificates, educational qualification documents, and NCC certificates (if holding the same) to the concerned defence headquarters, Army, Navy, or Air Force within the stipulated time. Candidates must note that no original documents should be forwarded to UPSC directly.

UPSC CDS II 2025 Results | Official Notification

Read Also NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New Date Announced

The candidates who have chosen the Army (IMA/OTA) as their first preference are mandated to register at joinindianarmy.nic.in to get information about their SSB interview. Candidates who have already registered should not register again.

For any clarification, the candidates can approach the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, or 011-23098591. The marksheets of all the candidates shall be made available on the UPSC official website within 15 days of announcement of the final OTA results, and for 30 days thereafter.