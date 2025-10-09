NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New Date Announced

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has delayed publishing the result of NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment, previously scheduled for October 8. The result will instead be published on October 11, 2025, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who have applied for the Round 3 counselling can verify their allotment status when the result link is activated. Allotted candidates will need to report to the concerned institutes between October 13 and October 21, 2025, whereas the verification process of the joined candidates' information will be done on October 22 and 23, 2025.

In another update, MCC has also included 139 additional seats for Round 3. The additional seats added are as follows, Delhi (42), Gujarat (25), Haryana (15), Maharashtra (25), Punjab (25), and Uttar Pradesh (7).

The Online Stray Vacancy Round schedule has also been announced. Registration and choice-filling for the round will occur from October 24 through October 28, 2025, while seat allotment results will be out on October 31, and reporting will occur between November 1 and November 7, 2025.

Read Also NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes: 27th Sept – 28th Sept 2025

Registration/Payment Facility: 29th Sept – 9th Oct 2025

Payment facility available up to 3:00 PM on 9th Oct 2025

Choice Filling/Locking: 30th Sept – 9th Oct 2025

Choice locking available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 9th Oct 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment: 10th Oct – 11th Oct 2025

Result Reporting: 11th Oct 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates’ Data by Institutes: 13th Oct – 21st Oct 2025

Online Stray Vacancy Round (All India Quota/Deemed/Central Universities – MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing)

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes: 24th Oct 2025

Registration/Payment Facility: 24th Oct – 28th Oct 2025

Payment facility available up to 3:00 PM on 28th Oct 2025

Choice Filling/Locking: 28th Oct 2025 (4:00 PM – 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: 29th Oct – 30th Oct 2025

Result Reporting: 31st Oct 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates’ Data by Institutes: 1st Nov – 7th Nov 2025