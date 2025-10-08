NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download

NEET-PG 2025 | Representative image

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test For Prograduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling Schedule on their official website. The counseling schedule for NEET PG 2025 is still pending, but several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, have already commenced their NEET PG 2025 counseling.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule will include information for students to review, such as registration deadlines, the choice filling process and seat locking, seat allocation processing and result, reporting at designated colleges, and data date verification.

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule is anticipated to be posted on the Medical Counselling Committee's official website. For postgraduate degrees, the counselling schedule will be available on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Steps to check counselling schedule

Step 1: To download the counselling schedule, students must go to MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: To view the NEET PG counselling schedule link on the homepage, click the link.

Step 3: The NEET PG 2025 Counselling schedule will appear on the screen when a new window will open.

Step 4: Download the counselling schedule. For future reference, always retain a printout.

It is recommended that students closely monitor the Medical Counselling Committee's website.