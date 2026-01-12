 JAC Class 9 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At jacexamportal.in; Late Fee To Apply From January 13
The Jharkhand Academic Council will close Class 9 registration for the 2026 academic year today, January 12. Schools must ensure DEO approval to avoid late fees. Late registration will begin from January 13, and JAC has ruled out any deadline extension.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

JAC Class 9 2026: The Class 9 registration window for the 2026 academic year will end today, January 12, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Before the end of the day, schools must finish the registration process and make sure that the District Education Officer (DEO) has authorised all student information. JAC has made it quite clear that registrations that are not accepted by the deadline will be considered late. Starting on January 13, there will be a late registration fee.

Additionally, the council has stated that there would be no extension of the deadline.

JAC Class 9 2026: Important dates

Last date to submit forms & get DEO approval without late fee: January 12, 2026

Last date to pay application fee without late fee: January 15, 2026

Last date to submit with late fee: January 20, 2026

Last date to pay fee with late fee: January 22, 2026

JAC Class 9 2026: Application fee

Regular Girls Candidate: Rs 370 (without fine), Rs 870 (with fine)

Regular Boys Candidate: Rs 520 (without fine), Rs 1020 (with fine)

Private Candidates (Girls & Boys): Rs 1670 (without fine), Rs 2170 (with fine)

Exam Fees Only:

Ex-Regular Candidates (Girls & Boys): Rs 370 (without fine), Rs 870 (with fine)

Payment modes: Online or RTGS/NEFT

JAC Class 9 2026: Steps to register

Visit the official website: Go to jacexamportal.in.

Find the registration link: Click on the Class 9 Registration or Latest Notifications section.

Fill the application form: Enter the required details such as personal information, school details, and contact information.

Upload documents: Attach scanned copies of necessary documents (like photograph, signature, and required certificates) as per instructions.

Pay the application fee:

- Online payment or via RTGS/NEFT

- Pay before January 15, 2026 to avoid late fee

- For late submission, pay fee with fine by the specified dates

Submit the application: Review all details carefully before final submission.

Get DEO approval: Ensure that the submitted form is approved by the District Education Officer (DEO) by January 12, 2026, if submitting without late fee.

Download confirmation: After successful submission and payment, save and print the confirmation for future reference.

For more information, parents and students are advised to visit the official website.

