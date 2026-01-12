WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026 Released At mscwb.org; Exam On January 18

WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026: The admit card for the 2026 Assistant Engineer recruitment exam has been made available by the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC). Applicants can now download their hall pass from the commission's official website, mscwb.org.

To avoid any issues on test day, candidates should double-check all the information displayed on their admit card and carefully follow the instructions.

WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026: Exam dates

Written Examination Date: January 18, 2026

Exam Centres: Designated locations in Kolkata

WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026: Vacancy details

Post Name: Assistant Engineer

Disciplines:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission at mscwb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assistant Engineer Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Photograph

Signature

Exam date

Exam time

Exam centre address

Discipline applied for (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)

Important: Candidates must carefully verify all details on the admit card. In case of any error or mismatch, they should inform the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission through official channels before the exam date.