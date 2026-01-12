REET Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Subject Details

REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) admission cards for 2025 today.Applicants can use the recruitment site at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to download their REET hall tickets. The exam timetable and crucial guidelines for candidates seeking Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility are described in the board's official notification, which is accessible on its official website.
REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: Important dates
January 17, 2026
Level-1 Teacher (Classes 1 to 5): 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
January 18, 2026
Level-2 (Science & Mathematics): Morning shift
Level-2 (Social Studies): Afternoon shift
January 19, 2026
Level-2 (English): Morning shift
Level-2 (Hindi): Afternoon shift
January 20, 2026
Level-2 (Sanskrit): Morning and Afternoon shifts
REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card
Applicants can download the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions listed below:
Step 1: Go to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's official website.
Step 2: Select the "Admit Card" or "Latest Notifications" section on the site.
Step 3: Locate and select the "REET Mains Admit Card 2026" link.
Step 4: Fill up the necessary fields with your application number and birthdate.
Step 5: Enter the information to see the admit card on the screen.
Step 6: On the day of the test, download the admit card and print it out clearly.
REET Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Application number
Exam level (Level-1 or Level-2)
Subject/paper
Exam date
Shift timing (morning/afternoon)
Reporting time
Exam centre address
Instructions for the exam:
Entry time
Items allowed inside the exam hall
Conduct and rules during the examination
Important: Candidates should verify all details on the admit card. If there are any errors, they must contact the board before the exam date.
REET Mains 2025: Exam pattern
Level 1 (Primary Teachers – Classes 1 to 5):
Subjects:
Child Development & Pedagogy
Language I & II
Mathematics
Environmental Studies
Focus: Teaching skills and understanding of subjects
Level 2 (Upper Elementary Teachers – Classes 6 to 8):
Subjects (depending on chosen stream):
Child Development & Pedagogy
Language I & II
Mathematics & Science or Social Science
Focus: Evaluates teaching ability and topic knowledge
Both levels consist of objective-type questions designed to assess teaching skills and subject understanding.