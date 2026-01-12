REET Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Subject Details

Canva

REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) admission cards for 2025 today.Applicants can use the recruitment site at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to download their REET hall tickets. The exam timetable and crucial guidelines for candidates seeking Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility are described in the board's official notification, which is accessible on its official website.

REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: Important dates

January 17, 2026

Level-1 Teacher (Classes 1 to 5): 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

January 18, 2026

Level-2 (Science & Mathematics): Morning shift

Level-2 (Social Studies): Afternoon shift

January 19, 2026

Level-2 (English): Morning shift

Level-2 (Hindi): Afternoon shift

January 20, 2026

Level-2 (Sanskrit): Morning and Afternoon shifts

REET Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Admit Card" or "Latest Notifications" section on the site.

Step 3: Locate and select the "REET Mains Admit Card 2026" link.

Step 4: Fill up the necessary fields with your application number and birthdate.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the admit card on the screen.

Step 6: On the day of the test, download the admit card and print it out clearly.

REET Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Exam level (Level-1 or Level-2)

Subject/paper

Exam date

Shift timing (morning/afternoon)

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Instructions for the exam:

Entry time

Items allowed inside the exam hall

Conduct and rules during the examination

Important: Candidates should verify all details on the admit card. If there are any errors, they must contact the board before the exam date.

REET Mains 2025: Exam pattern

Level 1 (Primary Teachers – Classes 1 to 5):

Subjects:

Child Development & Pedagogy

Language I & II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Focus: Teaching skills and understanding of subjects

Level 2 (Upper Elementary Teachers – Classes 6 to 8):

Subjects (depending on chosen stream):

Child Development & Pedagogy

Language I & II

Mathematics & Science or Social Science

Focus: Evaluates teaching ability and topic knowledge

Both levels consist of objective-type questions designed to assess teaching skills and subject understanding.