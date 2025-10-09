Bihar STET 2025: BSEB To Begin Exam From October 14, Admit Card To Release On October 11; Check Details Here

Bihar STET 2025: The BSEB is all ready to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) from 14 October onwards. The purpose of the Bihar STET exam is to determine whether individuals are qualified to teach at the secondary (Class 9–10) and upper secondary (Class 11–12) levels.

On the other hand, the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 admit card will be made public by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on October 11, 2025. Using their user ID and password, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can get their admission cards from the official website, bsebstet.org.

Bihar STET 2025: Important dates

Notification Release: 10 September 2025

Online Application Start Date: 19 September 2025

Last Date to Apply (Extended): 5 October 2025

Admit Card Release (Expected): 11 October 2025

STET Exam Start Date: 14 October 2025

STET Exam End Date (Tentative): 31 October 2025

Result Declaration (Expected): November 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced officially on its X account that the STET exam will be conducted as per the timetable released before through an advertising on 01 October 2025. For any updates, the Board has instructed the candidates to solely visit the BSEB's official websites and accounts.

Bihar STET 2025: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their admit cards by following these five steps:

Step 1: On or after October 11, 2025, go to the official website, bsebstet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "STET admit card 2025" option.

Step 3: In the login field, type your password and user ID.

Step 4: To view your admit card information, click the submit button.

Step 5: Download the admit card, then print it out for use on test day and for future reference.

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review all of the information on their admit card and keep it secure until the hiring process is over. To enter the testing location, the admission card is required.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam Pattern

The STET 2025 consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For Secondary Level (Classes 9–10)

Paper 2: For Higher Secondary Level (Classes 11–12)

Each paper has 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Marks Distribution:

- 50 questions on Teaching Ability and Related Skills

- 100 questions Subject-Specific

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Marking Scheme: No negative marking; each question carries 1 mark.

Syllabus Level:

- Paper 1 → Based on Graduation level syllabus of State Universities.

- Paper 2 → Based on Graduation (Honours) level syllabus.

Bihar STET 2025: Subjects covered

Paper 1 (Secondary Level):

Hindi

Social Science

Sanskrit

Urdu

Bengali

Maithili

Arabic

Persian

Bhojpuri

English

Mathematics

Science

Physical Education

Music

Fine Arts

Dance

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary Level):

Hindi

Urdu

English

Sanskrit

Magahi

Arabic

Persian

Bengali

Maithili

Bhojpuri

Pali

Prakrit

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

History

Geography

Political Science

Sociology

Economics

Philosophy

Psychology

Home Science

Commerce

Computer Science

Agriculture

Music

Bihar STET 2025: Passing criteria

General Category: Minimum 50% marks required

Backward Classes (BC): Minimum 45.5% marks required

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): Minimum 42.5% marks required

Scheduled Castes (SC): Minimum 40% marks required

Scheduled Tribes (ST): Minimum 40% marks required

Women Candidates: Minimum 40% marks required

Disabled Candidates (PwD): Minimum 40% marks required

Note: Candidates must meet or exceed the minimum qualifying percentage in their respective category to be considered eligible for qualification in the Bihar STET 2025 exam.

Candidates should frequently check the Bihar School Examination Board's official website, bsebstet.org, for additional updates and official notices.