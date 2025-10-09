Assam HSLC Exams Form 2026: Extended Registration Date To End Soon; Check Details Here

Assam HSLC Exams Form 2026 | Canva

Assam HSLC Exams Form 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has given an extension for submitting applications for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026. Originally, students had a shorter time limit to finish the form, but the closing date has been extended to October 21, 2025, with payment submission available until October 24, 2025.

Assam HSLC Exams Form 2026: How to apply?

Here's how students can fill out the HSLC forms online:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: After this, aspirants need to login using the school credentials provided by the Board.

Step 3: Next, enter the student's details, including personal and bank account information.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Assam HSLC 2026: Exam dates

The Assam HSLC 2026 examinations are tentatively slated to take place between February and March 2026. Each day, there will be two sessions of exams: one in the morning from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and one in the afternoon from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Students will be examined on a variety of disciplines, including mathematics, English, social science, Hindi, Assamese, general science, and electives.