Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 58 Managerial Posts Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will end the online application process for several managerial positions in 2025 today, October 9. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort aims to fill 58 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Chief Manager – Investor Relations: 02

2. Manager - Trade Finance Operations: 14

3. Manager - Forex Acquisition & Relationship: 37

4. Senior Manager - Forex Acquisition & Relationship: 5

Note: The pay scale for different managerial levels is as follows: MMG/S–II: ₹64,820 to ₹93,960, MMG/S–III: ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280, and SMG/S–IV: ₹1,02,300 to ₹1,20,940.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: The Chief Manager must hold a graduate degree in Economics or Commerce. The Manager position requires a graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. For the Manager (Forex Acquisition & Relationship) role, a graduation degree in any discipline from a university or institution recognised by the Government of India, government bodies, or AICTE is mandatory. The Senior Manager (Forex Acquisition & Relationship) post requires graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or institution, along with a two-year full-time MBA or PGDM in Sales, Marketing, Banking, Finance, or Trade Finance.

Age limit: For the post of Chief Manager, the minimum age is 30 years and the maximum is 40 years. Candidates applying for Manager positions must be between 24 and 34 years of age. The Manager (Forex Acquisition & Relationship) role requires applicants aged between 26 and 36 years, while the Senior Manager (Forex Acquisition & Relationship) position is open to candidates aged 29 to 39 years. Age relaxation will be admissible as per government rules.

Read the official notification here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 850, while SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM, and Women applicants must pay Rs 175 each.