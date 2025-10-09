 DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5,346 Posts Ends Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5,346 Posts Ends Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here

An online application process for the positions of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in a variety of courses is underway. The recruiting effort intends to fill 5,346 openings. Aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025 | dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started an online application process for the positions of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in a variety of courses. Aspirants can apply for the positions through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in until November 7, 2025.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 5,346 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

1. TGT (Maths) Male: 744

2. TGT (Maths) Female: 376

3. TGT (English) Male: 869

4. TGT (English) Female: 104

5. TGT (S.St) Male: 310

6. TGT (S.St) Female: 92

7. TGT (Natural Science) Male: 630

8. TGT (Natural Science) Female: 502

9. TGT (Hindi) Male: 420

10. TGT (Hindi) Female: 136

11. TGT (Sanskrit) Male: 342

12. TGT (Sanskrit) Female: 416

13. TGT (Urdu) Male: 45

14. TGT (Urdu) Female: 116

15. TGT (Punjabi) Male: 67

16. TGT (Punjabi) Female: 160

17. Drawing Teacher: 15

18. Special Education Teacher: 2

Note: The salary for these positions ranges from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month, under Pay Level–7. The post falls under Group ‘B’ of the General Central Service and is classified as Non-Ministerial and Non-Gazetted.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: A four-year integrated B.El.Ed, B.Sc.B.Ed, or B.A.B.Ed from an NCTE-recognised institution, OR a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% of the possible points, OR a Bachelor's degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% of the possible points from a recognised university or institute (with at least two years of study in the subject).

2. Age Limit: The maximum age limit for applicants is 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per the applicable rules and regulations.

Read the official notification here

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 100, although women, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), and Ex-Serviceman candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

