DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5,346 Posts Ends Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started an online application process for the positions of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in a variety of courses. Aspirants can apply for the positions through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in until November 7, 2025.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruiting effort intends to fill 5,346 openings. The post-wise breakup is:
1. TGT (Maths) Male: 744
2. TGT (Maths) Female: 376
3. TGT (English) Male: 869
4. TGT (English) Female: 104
5. TGT (S.St) Male: 310
6. TGT (S.St) Female: 92
7. TGT (Natural Science) Male: 630
8. TGT (Natural Science) Female: 502
9. TGT (Hindi) Male: 420
10. TGT (Hindi) Female: 136
11. TGT (Sanskrit) Male: 342
12. TGT (Sanskrit) Female: 416
13. TGT (Urdu) Male: 45
14. TGT (Urdu) Female: 116
15. TGT (Punjabi) Male: 67
16. TGT (Punjabi) Female: 160
17. Drawing Teacher: 15
18. Special Education Teacher: 2
Note: The salary for these positions ranges from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month, under Pay Level–7. The post falls under Group ‘B’ of the General Central Service and is classified as Non-Ministerial and Non-Gazetted.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria are as follows:
1. Educational qualification: A four-year integrated B.El.Ed, B.Sc.B.Ed, or B.A.B.Ed from an NCTE-recognised institution, OR a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% of the possible points, OR a Bachelor's degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% of the possible points from a recognised university or institute (with at least two years of study in the subject).
2. Age Limit: The maximum age limit for applicants is 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per the applicable rules and regulations.
Read the official notification here
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 100, although women, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), and Ex-Serviceman candidates are exempt from paying the fee.