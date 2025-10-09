Viral Video Shows Mumbai Students Distressed By School’s Mobile Phone Awareness Exercise

Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: In a world where kids are constantly glued to smartphones, one school in Mumbai, Scholars Educare, recently generated shockwaves with a classroom exercise meant to stem mobile phone addiction. The awareness exercise, aimed at bringing the risks of too much screen time into focus, has been widely criticised online for employing tactics based on fear as not being appropriate for very young children.

The activity's video, uploaded to the school's official Instagram account, displays three teachers dramatising an overuse of mobile phones. A teacher, who is also playing the role of a child, acts out the compulsive habit of scrolling on the phone all the time and neglecting meals. The second teacher portrays a parent, and the third one plays the role of a doctor.

The video is captioned with, "A powerful portrayal emphasising the need to balance technology with meaningful real-life connections and mindful living."

During the performance, the child turns irritable and will not eat when the phone is taken away. During the course of the performance, the character has severe eyeaches, highlighting the physical toll of extended mobile usage. The doctor then tests the child and gives an injection, followed by fake blood flowing out of the eyes, indicating permanent damage and even loss of sight.

The excessive dramatisation clearly disturbed the young audience. Several students were observed sobbing when teachers inquired if they would like to make use of a phone, which reflected the emotional effect of the exercise. The performance ended with a serious warning: "No more phones, please."

